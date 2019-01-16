Government to extend quota in higher education across all private institutions from July

By: | Published: January 16, 2019 7:55 AM

The central government is likely to introduce a Bill in the upcoming Budget session of Parliament to implement this decision.

In a major announcement, HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar on Tuesday said that the reservation for SCs, STs, OBCs and Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) in the general category will be extended to all private institutions from the new academic session starting July 2019. The central government is likely to introduce a Bill in the upcoming Budget session of Parliament to implement this decision.

The Indian Express reports that the government may not take the legislative route to implement the newly-announced 10 per cent reservation for the EWS of the general category in central educational institutions. Sources told the national daily that it will be introduced through an executive order later this week.

The report said that the centre was confident that the decision to extend reservation to private institutions will pass the political test in both Houses of Parliament. Because it was the Congress that brought the 93rd Constitutional amendment which paved the way for reservation in private institutes.

So far, the student reservation was not mandatory under the central law but was provided in many private institutions.

The HRD Ministry has also decided to increase around 25 per cent seats in higher educational institutions and universities across the country. The government took this decision after consulting with officials from the ministry, University Grants Commission and the All India Council of Technical Education.

Informing about the move, Javadekar said that the quota will be implemented from this (2019-20) academic session itself. “Nearly 25 per cent seats will be added to ensure that the reservation does not disturb the existing quota for SC, ST and other categories,” he said.

According to him, there are around 40,000 colleges and 900 universities across the country and supernumerary quota will be provided in all these institutions.

