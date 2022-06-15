Government making efforts to include agriculture as part of school curriculum, says agriculture minister

The government aims to make efforts to include agriculture as part of the school curriculum under the National Education Policy (NEP 2020), agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar said on Tuesday in a session organised by Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR).

According to the minister, agriculture is the priority and strength of the Indian economy, which acts as the backbone in adverse conditions. He emphasised on mainstreaming agricultural education under the NEP 2020.

The session discussed the development of policy and pathway to introduce agriculture as a subject in course curriculum and provide options for students to explore a career in the various arenas of the farm sector.

“The NEP-2020 will enable the overall development of school students besides just providing them with bookish knowledge. It will also equip the students to convert the knowledge to action,” Anita Nuna, professor, head of department, National Council of Education Research and Training, said.

ICAR director general Trilocan Mohapatra, ICAR deputy director general (Education) R C Agrawal and Association of India Universities general secretary Pankaj Mittal were present in the session.

Experts from the ICAR, NCERT, CBSE along with various school principals and teachers participated and deliberated on the need and process for the introduction of agriculture as a subject in school curriculum.

With inputs from PTI.

