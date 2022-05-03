Government calls CPSEs to drive skill development, engage more apprentices

Union Minister for Education, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Dharmendra Pradhan called upon the Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs) to explore new ways to drive skill development, including adopting industrial training centers and jan shikshan sansthans of their areas while engaging more apprentices, aligning their skilling framework with national skills qualification framework, and leverage Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) to augment skill development efforts under the overall skill India mission.

In a bid to achieve the goal of engaging more than 10 lakh apprentices over the next one year,the Union skill development ministry has made CPSEs aware of the latest reforms through a workshop and encourage them to hire more apprentices.

“We are rolling out the recommendations of the NEP2020 (National Education Policy). We must create strong integration of education and skilling to create a more vibrant and versatile workforce,” Pradhan said.

The workshop was attended by Chief Managing Directors (CMDs), Human Resource (HR) managers and CSR heads of more than 100 CPSEs.

With inputs from PTI.



Read also: Meghalaya students likely to skip CUET for admission in UG courses