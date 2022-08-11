Government announces dates for NEET-PG 2022 counselling process – How to check at mcc.nic.in

The wait is over for candidates as the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released the dates for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Postgraduate) counselling 2022. While the counselling process on AIQ seats will start on September 1, 2022, the committee will start the verification of the round 1 seat matrix on August 30, 2022. Candidates can check the schedule dates at mcc.nic.in.

Candidates may note that the registration process for round 1 seat allotment will be done from September 1, 2022, till September 4, 2022 (till 12 noon), while they can pay their fees till 8 pm . They can also fill choices from September 2, 2022, till September 5, 2022 (till 11:55 pm). Results will be announced on September 8, 2022.

Shortlisted candidates will be required to report for Round 1 from September 9, 2022 to September 13, 2022. Similarly, the counselling process for Round II will start on September 17. The committee will carry out the seat verification by various institutes on September 17, 2022, and September 18, 2022. The registration process, which will begin on September 19, will continue till September 19, 2022 (11:55 pm). The result for the seat application will be declared on September 25, 2022.

Importantly, the council will start the PG counselling for all central universities, 50 per cent quota seats from across the country, 50 per cent state quota seats of medical and dental colleges, and deemed universities simultaneously.

Recently, the NEET PG candidates expressed their disappointment after the authorities announced their decision not to reschedule the exam, but instead decided to conduct counselling three months after completion of the exam. Earlier, in May 2022, a number of NEET PG aspirants had urged the government to reschedule the exam by 40 days as it clashed with the NEET PG 2021 counselling.

This year the council will offer a total number of 26,168 Doctor of Medicine(MD), 13,649 Master of Surgery(MS), 922 PG Diploma, and 1,388 DNB CET seats through the process of Counselling.