Google for India 2022: Google grants $1M to IITM, launches Project Vaani in partnership with IISC

Google plans to collaborate with Indian Institute of Science (IISC) for project Vaani, Google for India announced on December 19, 2022. Furthermore, under the partnership, Google aims to build an artificial intelligence/machine learning (AI/ML) model to collect language samples from 773 districts across India.

As per the official announcement, Project Vaani aims to ensure the collected and produced data will be open-source.

In addition, Google has granted a fund of $1 million to Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras to build India’s first Responsible AI center.