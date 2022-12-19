scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

Google for India 2022: Google grants $1M to IITM, launches Project Vaani in partnership with IISC

Google aims to build an artificial intelligence/machine learning (AI/ML) model to collect language samples from 773 districts across India.

Written by FE Education
Google for India 2022: Google grants $1M to IITM, launches Project Vaani in partnership with IISC
Project Vaani aims to ensure the collected and produced data will be open-source.

Google plans to collaborate with Indian Institute of Science (IISC) for project Vaani, Google for India announced on December 19, 2022. Furthermore, under the partnership, Google aims to build an artificial intelligence/machine learning (AI/ML) model to collect language samples from 773 districts across India.

As per the official announcement, Project Vaani aims to ensure the collected and produced data will be open-source. 

In addition, Google has granted a fund of $1 million to Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras to build India’s first Responsible AI center.

Also Read
Also Read

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.