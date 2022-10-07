UPSC launches mobile app for accessing information related to exam, recruitment

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has launched an android mobile application that will allow people to access examination and recruitment-related information, an official statement said on Friday, October 7, 2022. The mobile application is available on Google Play Store.

“Union Public Service Commission has launched UPSC android app on Google play store for accessing all the examination and recruitment related information through mobile,” an official note stated.

It further added that the application would not be allowed to fill application forms using mobile. The UPSC conducts many examinations, including the prestigious civil services examination, for central government jobs.

The civil services examination is conducted annually in three stages — preliminary, main and interview — to select officers of Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and Indian Police Service (IPS) among others.

With inputs from PTI.

Also Read: Norwegian Geotechnical Institute to collaborate with Kerala

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn