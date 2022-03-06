Google India invites application for Girl Hackathon 2022: Here’s how to participate to win cash and pre-placement interview opportunity at Google

The registration will only happen in team. The team leader should also be there at the time of registration.

Google Girl Hackathon 2022: The applications have been invited by the Google India for ‘women coders’ to participate in Girl Hackathon 2022. Interested women students, particularly from computer science and allied courses, can register themselves in teams of three through the official website of Girls Hackathon–buildyourfuture.withgoogle.com.

Candidates must note that the programme is open to all women students who are pursuing undergraduate or postgraduate degrees in computer science and/or related circuit branches. The programme will start from March 19, 2022 to April 30, 2022.

The registration will only happen in team. The team leader should also be there at the time of registration.

Under this programme, there will two groups. Group A and Group B. Group A will have 2024 graduates and Group B will have 2025 graduates: Bachelors, Masters and Integrated Dual Degrees and related courses within computer science and allied branches. Group B will be for 2022 and 2023 graduates: Bachelors, Masters and Integrated Dual Degrees and related courses within computer science and allied courses.

Calling women coders of tomorrow ????‍????????‍????????‍????#CrackTheCode and participate in our Girl Hackathon to win cash prizes, an interview with Google and cool merch.



Women students of computer science and allied courses can register in teams of 3 at: https://t.co/uIObrloSC4. pic.twitter.com/AXGnLBoko2 — Google India (@GoogleIndia) March 2, 2022

Candidates must register themselves by March 9, 2022 until 11:59 am IST. The ‘Team Leader’ will have to register on behalf of the whole team, and all other members have to share their emails addresses.

Important details:

It is important for participants to know that they must be from the same campus. Student teams, however, with members from different campuses will only be permitted if random selection is opted. This decision will only be made by the Google team on a need basis.

In the first round, all the participants will be required to participate in the Google Online Challenge–this will be a coding challenges that will assess participants online in the areas of coding and puzzles. The GOC will be on March 19, 2022. The results for GOC and the groups advancing to the next level of the competition will be announced on March 24, 2022.

Round two will consist of tech theme/challenge (it being ‘Future of Learning’ this year) that will require innovative solutions. If you have advanced from the GOC round, you will receive a design document sample with the theme. Keep the copy of that document and use the same to build your pitch. The document will be shared on March 24, 2022; the day result will be out. The design document submissions window will shut on April 7, 2022 and the result will be announced on April 13, 2022 with a guideline to the final hackathon round.

The final round will be virtual hackathon where teams will present their final solutions to a panel of judges present before them. Teams will need to share a working demo/prototype and code repository on April 22. The final round will take place on April 27, 2022. Final results will be out on April 27, 2022.

Google Girl Hackathon Prize:

The winners, first runners up and second runners up will receive cash prizes for the entire team and pre-placement interview opportunity at Google.