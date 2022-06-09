Google DigiPivot invites applications for its third batch

Google-sponsored upskilling programme DigiPivot has called for applications for it third batch. This programme has been developed in association with Avtar and Indian School of Business.

The 2022 edition would include 120 participants, up from 40 each in the previous two years. This free 22-week long, virtual skill development program is aimed at creating a future-ready workforce of women leaders in digital marketing.

“An equal world is an enabled world. We have a responsibility to help build representative talent pools that reflect the communities in which we operate. We have a unique opportunity to increase representation of underrepresented groups within the digital marketing workforce in India, aiming for enabling mid-career shifts through reskilling. Through DigiPivot we aspire to build a community of women who support each other and also pay forward to the communities around them. I consider DigiPivot as a critical pivot and game-changer for life and career. DigiPivot will continue to stay true to its core objective of creating social impact for women in India by creating a community-building platform that enables them to pivot their careers into Digital Marketing,” Madhuri Duggirala, vice president, gTech Customer Experience, Google, said.

DigiPivot also announced Hindustan Unilever Limited as its first industry partner to provide participants industry-specific insights, applications and mentorship. Applications for DigiPivot 2022 can be done by 10th July 2022.

“DigiPivot is an initiative that puts fungible digital marketing skills in the hands of women professionals, along with the power of intentional career pathing. Over the last two years, it has been an incredible program, ensuring that the participants learnt digital skills, while anchoring their career in a very intelligent, sustainable manner. This time, in its third avatar and scaled to three times its original size, DigiPivot seeks to create role models who will demonstrate in their workplaces how career intentionality in sync with the latest in digital marketing knowledge can prepare them for sustained success,” Saundarya Rajesh, founder and president, Avtar, added,

In addition, all participants of the cohort would get access to the recently launched Google Career Certificate in Digital Marketing and Ecommerce for hands-on experience with popular digital marketing and e-commerce tools and platforms such as Canva, Constant Contact, Hootsuite, HubSpot, MailChimp, Shopify and Twitter, as well as Google Ads and Google Analytics.

