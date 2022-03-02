Google and MeitY Startup Hub to help 100 Indian startups scale globally as part of Appscale Academy

The cohort’s main sectors include health, education, finance, social, e-commerce, and gaming.

Google and MeitY Startup Hub, an initiative of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), has announced a cohort of 100 early to mid-stage Indian startups, with an aim to help build global apps and games as part of the Appscale Academy. The collaboration initiates the growth and development program to support Indian startups to grow in global business platforms.

The cohort’s main sectors include health, education, finance, social, e-commerce, and gaming. It also spans to startups supporting core communities in India through creative apps across agriculture, B2B, parenting, and more. Furthermore, the collaboration aims to represent the talent diversity emerging among India’s startup ecosystem with 35% of the cohort coming from tier 2 and tier 3 cities, including Surat, Vadodara, Kanpur, Lucknow, Meerut, Morbi, and. 58% of the cohort have a woman in a leadership role.

Startups of the Appscale Academy cohort are aiming to pave the way to India’s critical needs through homegrown solutions, which includes BitClass, Farmyng Club, Kutuki, Sunita’s Makerspace, Stamurai, LearnVern, and Vivasayam.

“Today, India is uniquely positioned to become a leading hub for global app innovation with tremendous opportunity for Indian startups across the country, regardless of size and location, to thrive in the global app ecosystem,” Purnima Kochikar, vice president, play partnerships, Google, said during the inauguration program.

The 100 startups were chosen from over 400 applications following an in-depth selection process. As part of the six-month program, the chosen startups will be trained through a curriculum, designed to help them drive high-quality apps for the global market.

The startups will be provided with virtual instructor-led webinars, self-learning material, and mentorship sessions with industry professionals from across the globe.

