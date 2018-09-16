Good news for students: Now, no more homework IN Classes I and II

Good news for students: Now, no more homework for Classes I and II (Representative image)

No more homework for students of Classes I and II may soon become a reality in the schools across the national capital. This comes after the Directorate of Education (DoE) of the Delhi government has directed all schools in the Delhi-NCR that no homework should be given to students of Classes I and II. The DoE’s notification is in compliance with the judgement of the Madras High court.

On September 14, 2018, in a official notification, the Directorate of Education said, “The heads of government, government- aided, recognised unaided schools are hereby directed to ensure that no homework is prescribed to students of Classes I and II. Non-compliance will be viewed seriously,” according to a report by The Indian Express.

On May 29, 2018, the Madras High court had directed that schools recognised by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), should not give homework for students of Classes I and II. The court also asked the centre to direct state governments and Union Territories to reduce the weight of school bags of children. The court also asked the CBSE to conduct surprise inspection in schools using flying squads.

The court’s instruction came on a petition filed by M Purushothaman who had sought a direction to the CBSE to strictly follow the syllabus prescribed by the NCERT (National Council of Educational Research and Training).

The parents have welcomed the order and called it good for children. Speaking to The Indian Express, a parent whose child studies in a renowned private school said, “When it is time for children to enjoy, schools give them loads of homework. I hope the schools abide by this order. The education department has to go check so that rules are not violated.”

Following the High court’s judgement, the CBSE had issued a circular prohibiting schools to give homework to children in August. Earlier in June, Union Human Resource and Development (HRD) Minister Prakash Javadekar had convinced that Madras High court’s verdict will be followed.