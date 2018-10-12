Good news for students! CBSE relaxes pass percentage – this is what you need to clear Class 10 exam 2019

CBSE board exam 2019!

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has extended the passing criteria as followed for Class 10 students of 2018 batch, to the students of 2019 batch. Now, the result of Class 10 students will be computed in each subject taking into account combined marks obtained in internal assessment and board examination.

The students securing 33 per cent marks in the examination will be declared as passed in a subject. The board had applied the same criteria in computing the result of Class 10 in 2018.

Earlier, CBSE had announced that students do not have to pass separately in theory as well as practical examinations. “All candidates who had appeared in the exam as per the scheme of studies were exempted from separate pass criteria in internal assessment and board examination. The result was computed in each subject taking into account combined marks obtained in internal assessment and board exam and those who secured 33 per cent marks were declared pass in that subject,” read the official notification dated October 11, referring to the process followed last year.

As per practice followed prior to 2018, in case of a subject involving practical work, a candidate must obtain 33 per cent marks in theory and 33 per cent marks in practical examination separately in addition to 33 per cent marks in aggregate in order to clear the subject.

According to the criteria followed by CBSE for the 2018 batch, in case a candidate remains absent in practical or internal assessment, the marks were treated as zero and result computed accordingly. “In case of a candidate being absent in practical or internal assessment, the marks were treated as zero and result was computed accordingly,” the official notification further said.

Beginning February 2019, the CBSE will conduct Class 10 and Class 12 examinations. The board has also released a list of vocational subjects and examination for these subjects will be conducted as per the scheme. CBSE offers a basket of over 240 subjects to the students of Class 10 and Class 12.