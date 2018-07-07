Good news for medical, engineering aspirants! NEET, JEE mains twice a year from 2019

The main feature of conducting the exams twice is that a student will not lose one year because there will be 2 examinations before admission. The best score will be taken into account for the result.

In the wake of providing adequate opportunity for students to qualify for medical and engineering examination, from 2019 onwards, National Eligibility cum Entrance Examination, NEET and Joint Entrance Examination, JEE will be conducted twice a year. In a press briefing today, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said the National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct NEET, JEE and NET (National Eligibility Test) exams currently being organised by CBSE. He made the major announcement that students can appear for JEE and NEET twice with the former being conducted in January and April & later in February and May. The exams will be conducted on multiple dates. Moreover, the exams will be computer-based from now onwards. National Testing Agency (NTA) will also conduct the CMAT exams from now onwards.

Taking to Twitter, Javadekar said that the main feature of conducting the exams twice is that a student will not lose one year because there will be 2 examinations before admission. He or she can appear in either of the two or both. The best score will be taken into account for the result. “JEE exam will be held in Jan & April and NEET will be conducted in Feb & May. Practice module will be made available at https://www.nta.ac.in from 1st August’2018. From August end, students can practice, if needed in the nearby engineering colleges, CBSE/KV schools, etc.”, tweeted the HRD Minister.

The main feature is that student will not lose one year because there will be 2 examinations before admission. He/She can appear in either of the two or both. The best score will be taken into account for the result. #NTA#Transformingeducation — Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) July 7, 2018

JEE exam will be held in Jan & April and NEET will be conducted in Feb & May.

Practice module will be made available at https://t.co/cbXk3oYpaZ from 1st August’2018. From august end, students can practice, if needed in the nearby engg. colleges, CBSE/KV schools, etc. #NTA — Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) July 7, 2018

Javadekar said that National Testing Agency – NTA has started its work. It will conduct NEET(UG), JEE(Main), UGC-NET, CMAT & GPAT examinations and will benefit millions of students. NTA will conduct computer-based test. It will make exams safe, leak-proof, scientific & transparent. The syllabus, nature of questions, choice of language & exam fee will not change.

#NTA will conduct computer based test. It will make exams safe, leak proof, scientific & transparent

The syllabus, nature of questions, choice of language & exam fee will not change .It will remain as it is.#Transformingeducation #48MonthsOfTransformingIndia — Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) July 7, 2018

In December last year, it was reported that the National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) mains and National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test will be twice in a year. The nod for setting up this agency was given by the Union Cabinet and the budget for the same was announced by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley last year. The Centre planned setting up a National Testing Agency (NTA), an autonomous and self- sustained premier testing organisation, to conduct the entrance exams for the higher educational institutions.

In December 2017, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur was given the responsibility of setting up an agency and begin the hiring of subject experts. This agency then came to be known as the National Testing Agency as a part of Centre’s one-point agency for conducting all entrance examinations. It was then that the agency had said that the first tests would be conducted from December 2018, for the academic year of 2019. Sources in the HRD ministry were quoted as saying that the agency will have people from the private sector as well including experts in particular subjects and IT experts to make sure that the tests are conducted online, in a hassle-free manner.

The NTA is being set up by the government with an aim to unburden the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). CBSE had earlier conveyed its inhibitions to the HRD ministry about conducting the exams in future, saying they are overburdened with the massive exercise.