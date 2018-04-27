Good news for medical aspirants! NEET PG and NEET SS cut off percentile reduced

NEET cut off: This decision has been taken with an aim to benefit about 18000 students and also to improve the chances of filling up PG seats and minimizing wastage of seats.

In a significant step likely to benefit about 18000 students, the cutoff percentile for National Eligibility and Entrance Test (NEET) PG and SS (Super Speciality) have been reduced by 15 percent. This decision to reduce the cut-off percentile was announced by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare earlier today. This decision has been taken with an aim to benefit about 18000 students and also to improve the chances of filling up PG seats and minimizing wastage of seats.

J P Nadda, the Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare, said that all efforts are being made to fill up the PG seats. He added, “This is a significant step towards strengthening the medical sector and indicates the priority given by the government to the health sector. We are making sure that there is adequate manpower for providing quality health services.”

More about NEET PG:

For admission to the current academic year, the National Board of Examination (NBE) had conducted NEET-PG 2018 on January 7, 2018 and the results of the same were declared by January 31. NEET-PG is an eligibility-cum-ranking examination prescribed as the single entrance examination to various MD/MS and PG Diploma Courses as per Section 10 (D) of Indian Medical Council Act, 1956. It is a single window entrance examination for PG courses.

More about NEET SS:

This year, NEET-SS will be conducted by National Board of Examination (NBE) in the first week of July 2018 as a computer-based test on a single day. Under NEET SS, a candidate can choose a maximum of two super speciality courses for which his/her broad speciality qualification is eligible, at the time of online submission of the application form. NBE may club certain super specialities in which the number of seats offered are less.

Examination Pattern: 40 per cent of the questions shall be from all the eligible feeder broad speciality course(s) and the remaining 60 per cent shall be from the super speciality course selected by the candidate at the time online submission of application form.