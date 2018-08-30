Good news for JEE, NEET aspirants: Government to provide free coaching to students from 2019

The news comes as a setback for coaching centres as the government will not be taking any money form the students. (Image: Reuters)

JEE and NEET aspirants can rejoice as from 2019 the Indian government is set to provide free coaching for these competitive examinations. The National Test agency which has been set up by the government to conduct exams for entrance to higher educational institutions will soon convert as many as 2,697 of its test practice centres to teaching centres.

The HRD ministry has said that these centres will start functioning from September 8. The news comes as a setback for coaching centres as the government will not be taking any money form the students. An HRD ministry official told TOI that the plan is to take these centres beyond just practice tests and turn them into teaching centres. He said that candidates from rural and semi-urban centres will also benefit from the move.

The candidates will have to register with the NTA using the website or mobile app to be eligible for the mock tests that are held by the NEET UG and also the UGC. These aspirants can analyse their results with the coaching staff at the NTA who will, in turn, help them in rectifying their results and help them in improving their performance.

The official said that for the time being, the practice centres will allow candidates to take mock tests for JEE Main only. As NEET-UG is not a computer-based test for now. NTA will launch the mobile application and start the registrations on September 1.

The candidates need to keep in mind that only the students who register with the testing agency through a mobile app and website can appear for mock tests for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test-UG (NEET-UG) and the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET).

The registrations will continue till September 30. The government will also launch a mobile application to help an aspirant identify the centre closest to their location.