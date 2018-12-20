Opportunity beckons Indian students, professionals: UK unveils new visas policy; check highlights

UK Visa

In good news for skilled workers from India, UK is set to treat European Union (EU) and non-EU citizens alike ending special treatment for European Union nationals. The move, termed as the biggest overhaul of UK’s immigration policy in decades, is likely to benefit students and professionals who want to pursue careers in that country. The details were revealed after White Paper on its post-Brexit immigration strategy and visas policy was tabled in British Parliament on Wednesday.

UK Home Secretary Sajid Javid tabled the country’s future skills-based immigration system in the House of Commons. British Prime Minister Theresa May asserted this policy would ensure that it is the “workers’ skills that matter, not which country they come from”. “As we leave the European Union, the free movement will end…This will be a system where it is workers’ skills that matter, not which country they come from,” May said. Javid, who made a reference to his own Pakistani origins as the “son of immigrant parents”. “We are taking a skills-based approach to ensure we can attract the brightest and best migrants to the UK,” Javid said.

Here are key highlights of UK’s new immigration policy

The proposals will be phased in from December 2021 following the proposed transition period for Britain’s exit from the European Union (EU).

Key Features

The new policy removes any cap on highly-skilled migrants from anywhere in the world and improves the post-study work offering for international students.

Under the proposed new system, companies will sponsor skilled workers coming to Britain. There will be a minimum salary threshold, the level of which will be decided following a consultation with businesses over the next year.

The minimum salary for these workers has been recommended to be fixed at 30,000 pounds. However, many companies have termed the salary limit suggested by the Migration Advisory Committee as too high. Migration Advisory Committee is an independent body which gives the government advice. The UK government will hold a consultation on a minimum salary requirement of 30,000 pounds for skilled migrants seeking five-year visas and low-skilled workers may be able to apply for short-term visas of up to a year.

Under proposed skill, the UK government said it would “improve the current offer” to those who have completed a degree and want to do the job in the country. The country will offer six months of post-study leave to all Master’s students and Bachelor’s students studying at an institution that holds the power to confer the degree. This is aimed at giving them more time to find permanent skilled work and to work temporarily during that period.