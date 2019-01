Good news for Indian students! Brexit-hit UK varsities are now looking east

Here is why Brexit-hit UK varsities have decided to look east. (Representative image: Reuters)

Some of Britain’s leading universities struggling with a funding crunch in the face of Brexit are expected to increasingly turn to recruiting more overseas students, who pay much higher fees than locals. China and India are expected to be at the forefront of this overseas student influx, with university chiefs expecting their figures to surpass that of British students across UK campuses.

Anton Muscatelli, vice-chancellor of Glasgow University and chairman of the Russell Group, which represents the UK’s 24 leading institutions, told ‘The Sunday Times’ that leading universities were now likely to try to recruit many more overseas students – particularly from China and India – to offset a series of financial challenges.

Muscatelli, who is considering increasing the proportion of Glasgow’s European Union (EU) and overseas students to up to half the total, said, “Many universities will try to do this because it will be the only way to respond to a sudden fall in income”.

According to the report, the UK’s higher education sector faces “a triple whammy” as if the UK leaves the EU without a deal, university leaders say it would be “catastrophic”, with the UK cut out of 1.3 billion pounds of EU research funding and a collapse in EU student numbers.

In addition, an imminent government review is expected to recommend lowering the fees universities can charge undergraduates from the UK to 6,500 pounds a year.

Professor Michael Arthur, president of University College London, said it might have to boost EU and overseas students to 50 per cent and cut its proportion of UK students in the face of deep uncertainty about the sector’s financial future. Exeter University is already seeking to boost overseas student numbers by up to seven per cent.