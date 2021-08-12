Good news for healthcare professionals! IIM-Calcutta launches executive programme to improve decision making

Applications for the course will be open till the end of August

Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta, on Thursday announced that it would launch an executive programme in healthcare management from September. The one-year programme aims to offer an outlook into the global healthcare sector, latest policies and implementation. This course will also include disaster and epidemic management, which is of extreme relevance in the current environment.

The programme aims to develop among the participants interdisciplinary orientation towards healthcare management and train them in managerial leadership. The course will also acquaint the participants with entrepreneurship and innovation in India’s healthcare sector and inculcate comparative frameworks that help them understand the challenges of healthcare in developing countries.

All healthcare professionals, including hospital administrators, doctors, professionals from the medical and its allied sectors such as medical insurance and pharmaceuticals and even healthcare entrepreneurs will be able to attend the course. The institute will offer the programme in a blended learning format that includes online classes as well as a 10-day visit to campus. The classes on Sundays will be held online.

The interactive and experiential and interactive programme will include presentations and discussions from participants as well as online lectures, case studies, and guest speaker presentations. The participants will undertake a Capstone Project, which will divide them into teams to enable them to pursue a project of their interest.

IIM, Calcutta, Programme Director Rajesh Bhattacharya said the purpose of the programme was to improve the skills and prepare professionals for the healthcare sector’s future and provide them with right knowledge to improve decision making.

Medical practitioners and administrators who have MBBS/BAMS/BDS or equivalent degrees from recognised UGC/AICTE/MCI or equivalent institutes, biotechnology and biomedical students with bachelor’s degree or above are eligible for the course. The applicants must also have a minimum experience of three years in the healthcare sector.

Applications from those with backgrounds in other disciplines will also be eligible, provided the applicants have five years’ experience in the sector.