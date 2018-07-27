Good news! Assam to revise higher education institute teachers’ salary

Assam teachers’ salary to be revised. (IE)

The Assam government Friday announced salary revision of teachers of all higher education institutes as per University Grants Commission (UGC) scale with effect from April 1, 2016. The salary revision will put an additional burden of up to Rs 650 crore on the state exchequer, Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

“All the teachers salaries will be revised as per UGC scale with effect from April 1, 2016. The arrears will be paid in two installments with 50 per cent coming from the Centre. Because of the arrear, we will have an additional burden of Rs 600-650 crore,” Sarma said at a press conference here. Around 12,000 teachers will be benefited from the government’s decision, which has already been approved by the Cabinet earlier this week, he added.

Giving a break-up, Sarma said 8,800 teachers of universities and provincialised colleges will be benefited, while the government will pay Rs 476 crore as arrears and will incur an additional Rs 166 crore per annum for salaries. “For engineering and polytechnics, the arrear will be Rs 27 crore, while the additional annual budget will be Rs 9 crore. In case of medical, ayurvedic, dental, nursing and pharmaceutical colleges, the arrear will be Rs 110 crore and extra annual outgo will be Rs 58 crore,” Sarma said.

Around 1,800 teachers of the medical institutes will be benefited, while it is 1,000 faculties for the engineering and polytechnic centres, he added. “The pensioners will also get benefit due to this step by the government. We will start paying the arrears from this year’s Durga puja onward,” Sarma said.