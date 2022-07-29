Going abroad for studies after 12th? 3 factors you must analyse

By Gurinder Bhatti

A large number of students, who have scored well in intermediate exams, applying for overseas colleges and universities for the further studies. The biggest situation these students face is – what course to pursue after 12th board exam? The perplexing question often leaves students confused. While some wish to follow their passion, others want a course that opens path for a lucrative career ahead. The students get a lot of advise on what to follow and what not. However, getting the right advise is something one is looking for. So, let’s discuss a few factors that should be the real parameters before taking up a graduation course overseas.



The students should make their decision after deliberating upon three aspects – “passion”, “finances” and “future”. The students must make sure that they are making the choice independently, without any parent or peer pressure.



For the students who don’t have a big budget and have to manage finances, an important aspect to be considered is the scholarships in overseas colleges and universities. Proper information about the scholarship and courses is a must. Mostly, the students these days reach out to the organizations and overseas consultants. This could be helpful, but one must be careful and cautious.



Some leading educational institutes have mandatory scholarships which vary from partial to performance based, depending upon the education policy of the country concerned. The students, who travel overseas, must look at one more aspect before choosing a course – which programme has a deman in that particular country only. This is because students – as they study in a particular country – grow their own network there. Therefore, they, on completion of their course, tend to get jobs overseas only.



On the other hand, most European, South East Asian and other developed nations have requirements for qualified and skilled workers. The students who complete studies in requisite skills are in demand in all the developed countries. Thus, it is essential for every student to opt for the degree, diploma, certificate course which has the potential to generate employment in years to follow.



(The author is a Delhi-based educationalist. Views expressed are personal and do not reflect the official position or policy of the FinancialExpress.com.)