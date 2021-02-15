  • MORE MARKET STATS

Goethe-Institut launches Digital Kinderuniversity in Hindi

February 15, 2021 7:00 AM

While no prior knowledge of German is required to enrol at Kinderuniversity, students can familiarise themselves with the language.

The concept of a children’s university is widespread in Germany—in fact, most German universities offer teaching units led by well-known professors to children aged 8-12 years old. (Representative image)The concept of a children’s university is widespread in Germany—in fact, most German universities offer teaching units led by well-known professors to children aged 8-12 years old. (Representative image)

After the launch of Kinderuniversity (a free online platform) in English and German, the Goethe-Institut (cultural institute of Germany) has launched the same in Hindi. This project, the Goethe-Institut said, “will help students aged 8-12 years satiate their curiosity about science-related questions through exciting educational content and accompany them in learning the German language during the process.”

At Kinderuniversity, children attend lectures and complete exercises based on STEM + Arts, i.e. STE(A)M subjects. “They learn from ‘humans’, ‘nature’ and ‘technology’ and are exposed to elements of gamification throughout the course,” the Goethe-Institut added. “Students can collect badges that help them advance through levels ranging from Bachelor’s to Master’s and then Doctorate to Professor.”

Why a university?
The concept of a children’s university is widespread in Germany—in fact, most German universities offer teaching units led by well-known professors to children aged 8-12 years old.

A Goethe-Institut spokesperson said that to enrol in Kinderuniversity a child doesn’t need to be fluent in German. “The main goal is to introduce children to the world of science. Learning a few words in German is a bonus,” the spokesperson added.

Courses at Kinderuniversity are being offered free of cost.

