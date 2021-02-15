Goethe-Institut launches Digital Kinderuniversity in Hindi

The concept of a children’s university is widespread in Germany—in fact, most German universities offer teaching units led by well-known professors to children aged 8-12 years old. (Representative image)

After the launch of Kinderuniversity (a free online platform) in English and German, the Goethe-Institut (cultural institute of Germany) has launched the same in Hindi. This project, the Goethe-Institut said, “will help students aged 8-12 years satiate their curiosity about science-related questions through exciting educational content and accompany them in learning the German language during the process.”

While no prior knowledge of German is required to enrol at Kinderuniversity, students can familiarise themselves with the language.

At Kinderuniversity, children attend lectures and complete exercises based on STEM + Arts, i.e. STE(A)M subjects. “They learn from ‘humans’, ‘nature’ and ‘technology’ and are exposed to elements of gamification throughout the course,” the Goethe-Institut added. “Students can collect badges that help them advance through levels ranging from Bachelor’s to Master’s and then Doctorate to Professor.”

Why a university?

The concept of a children’s university is widespread in Germany—in fact, most German universities offer teaching units led by well-known professors to children aged 8-12 years old.

A Goethe-Institut spokesperson said that to enrol in Kinderuniversity a child doesn’t need to be fluent in German. “The main goal is to introduce children to the world of science. Learning a few words in German is a bonus,” the spokesperson added.

Courses at Kinderuniversity are being offered free of cost.