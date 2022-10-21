State Government aims to improve school education in Arunachal Pradesh￼

The State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), Government of Arunachal Pradesh (GoAP) has organised a two-day event to create a roadmap for a three-year programme to improve teaching and learning outcomes and improve National Achievement Survey (NAS) performance of the state on October 18 and 19, 2022, as per an official statement. The workshop was facilitated by Reach to Teach Foundation, a technical partner in the tripartite agreement with GoAP and NITI Aayog.

According to the statement, the main vehicle for the implementation of Sustainable Action for Transforming Human Capital in Education (SATH) in Arunachal Pradesh will be Mission LEAP (Learning Enhancement for Arunachal Pradesh) through which the State Government will be launching an education transformation initiative for more than 3,000 Government schools.

“To develop education in Arunachal Pradesh, we need to train our teachers properly. Only then will students receive proper education,” Er. Taba Tedir, Minister of Education, Government of Arunachal Pradesh said.

“Arunachal Pradesh’s education system has some advantages that we don’t talk about. We have a small number of students, our Teacher-Pupil Ratio is good, and we don’t have a shortage of teachers. There is scope to bring about significant change, ” Padmini Singla, Commissioner of Education, Government of Arunachal Pradesh said.

Furthermore, the announcement comes on the heels of NAS 2021 findings highlighting the significant learning loss induced by the pandemic, the performance disparity between rural and urban schools and the digital difficulties incurred by students.

“Quality education is a key developmental indicator. The current initiative aims at creating a roadmap for learning recovery across all grades. Learning loss has been acerbated by the closure of schools during the pandemic. The design focuses on interactive, experiential learning with notes to support learning for both teachers and students. We want to create an ecosystem that fosters a mutually collaborative relationship between teachers, students, parents and the extended community,” Ratna Viswanathan, CEO, Reach to Teach, said.

