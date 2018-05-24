Goa SSC result 2018 date, time, official website: All you need to know

Goa SSC result 2018 date and time: The results will be declared on board’s official website – gbshse.gov.in. (GBSHSE Website)

Goa SSC result 2018 date and time: The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) is likely to announce the result of class 10 (SSC) on May 25 just like last year. The results will be declared on board’s official website – gbshse.gov.in. This year class 10th examination was conducted from April 2 to April 21. Last year, a total of 19,358 students had appeared for the examination of which 17,800 students could pass the examination taking the total passing percentage to 91.57 percent. In 2017, girls performed slightly better than boys. This year also more than 19,000 students registered for the exams. The passing certificates S.S.C examination will be distributed on May 28 from 10.00 am to 1.00 pm. The students will also be able to check Goa Board 10th result on indiaresults.com and examresults.net.

Goa SSC result 2018 date:

The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) will declare the class 10 results on May 25. Last year too results were declared on May 25.

Goa SSC result 2018 time:

The GBSHSE will announce the results at around 12.00 noon on May 25.

Goa SSC result 2018 website:

The Goa Board will declare the results on its official website- gbshse.gov.in. The results will also be announced on some non-official websites such as examresults.net and indiaresults.com.

Goa SSC result 2018: How to check the result

1. Click on the link website link–gbshse.gov.in

2. Click on the class 10 result link

3. A new page will open

4. Submit your details like roll number, name etc.

5. Download or print your result

About GBSHSE

The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education was established in 1975. It was established through Goa, Daman and Diu Secondary Higher Education Board Act, 1975. The Goa board conducts annual exams for the SSC and the HSSC students of Goa every year from March to April. The board grants recognition to schools to provide secondary and higher secondary education in the state. It also works to improve the quality and standard of education.