Goa to make one year work experience mandatory for govt jobs, says CM

Work experience would be made “compulsory” for recruitment in state government departments, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has said on Tuesday, November 9, 2022 at a function at Taleigao village in North Goa district. Saswant further added that such a practice would help the government get skilled manpower.

Further, the minister said that recruitment through the Staff Selection Commission would be made compulsory in the future.

According to him, one-year work experience would be made mandatory for those looking for government jobs in the future.

Fresh candidates would not be taken directly into government service. Aspirants would have to get experience by working in the private sector before applying for government jobs, he said. Necessary amendments would be made in Recruitment Rules to ensure only suitable candidates are selected for vacant posts, he added.

With inputs from PTI.

