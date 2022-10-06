Newton School partners with Goa govt to train software developers 

The Government of Goa has announced a strategic Digital Goa Scholarship programme with the ed-tech platform Newton School, as per an official statement. According to the statement, the partnership would consist of a coding and mindset bootcamp that progresses into a six month long Full-Stack Certification Programme. Furthermore, the programme aims to enable students to become high-quality software developers.

It further added that the programme aims to create an IT hub in Goa, with the influx of software professionals that will add to the economy on an individual as well as a social level, leading to the democratisation of software development education in India.

Furthermore, the Digital Goa Scholarship Programme aims to boost coding and mindset bootcamp of 12 weeks where Goan students from both technical and non-technical background can enroll. Students will be introduced to the world of computers and trained to develop logical thinking and aptitude required to learn coding, it said.

According to the statement, the programme is facilitated by daily live classes with experts from software companies, mentorship from educators of India, resume-building sessions and interview preparation with mock interviewers.

“Following the bootcamp, students will complete a 6-month certification program that will make them adept for Full-Stack Web Development. Additionally, as a part of this Digital Goa Scholarship, students will not have to pay anything until they get a job in the placement phase with Newton School after course completion and start earning,” it said.

