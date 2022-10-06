Goa Institute Of Management opens admission for PGDM for batch of 2023-25

Goa Institute of Management has announced to open admissions for two-year residential PGDM programme, as per an official statement. Currently, the institute claims to offer 540 seats for four full time residential Post Graduate Diploma in Management programme in Core Management, Healthcare Analytics, Big Data Analytics, and Banking, Insurance and Financial Services.

Furthermore, candidates will be chosen based on their performance in competitive exams such as the XAT, CAT, GMAT, or CMAT. “Personal interviews, work experience, and previous academic records are all considered in the final round,” it said.

“A two-year programme at GIM allows to broaden knowledge through a competency-based curriculum that also emphasises sustainability and responsible management. Students and graduates play a vital role as part of the larger social fabric as responsible leaders who are resilient, empowered, and innovative,” Ajit Parulekar, director, GIM said.

According to the statement, applications are to be accepted in stages, with the deadline for submitting applications for the ‘first mover advantage’ round being November 15, 2022. Early applicants will benefit from a lower application fee, it said. In addition, two more rounds will be held in December before the final call for applications in early January 2023.

“Candidates with outstanding achievements in academics, sports, co-curricular activities, or work-life get chosen for the Achievers round. The qualifiers for the aforementioned rounds will be directly transferred to the final round of admissions. The application process is entirely online and based on a paperless platform,” Hanish Rajpal, admissions chair, said.

