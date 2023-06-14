Goa govt launches career programme for students of grades 9th-12th

Pramod Sawant, chief minister, Goa, has officially launched the CareerAware and CareerReady programmes. These programmes, initiated by the Goa state government, are designed to offer guidance and training to students from grades 9th-12th. In collaboration with Antarang and Adhyayan Foundations, the objective is to provide thorough career guidance and readiness training to secondary and higher secondary students in all schools, according to an official statement.

The primary focus of the programmes is on empowering students to cultivate self-awareness, comprehend their interests and aptitudes, and attain clarity in their career aspirations. As for CareerReady, it aims to equip students with vital employability skills and assist them in formulating well-defined career plans after completing Class 12, as stated by the official. Starting from 2023 until 2026, all students will have the chance to partake in this transformative programme, he said.

As part of the initiative, a dedicated career period will be incorporated in the school timetable, ensuring students have access to high-quality and timely career guidance, the spokesperson said. “This initiative not only offers students a futuristic approach to career planning, but also focuses on capacity building for teachers, equipping them with the necessary training to become mentors for their students,” he added.

Under this initiative, students will gain a clear understanding of their career goals and explore at least five different career tracks that will aid a successful transition to higher education, diploma programmes, or apprenticeships, the official said. The initiative will also enable students to benefit from industry exposure through routine expert speaker talks, webinars, or exposure visits, he added.

With inputs from PTI.