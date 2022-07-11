Goa govt and ConveGenius partners to drive education reforms through Vidhya Samiksha Kendra

ConveGenius has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Goa Government to drive education reforms across all the government schools in Goa. After the Prime Minister’s recommendation to establish Vidhya Samiksha Kendras across India, Goa is the first state to take the initiative. This recent strategic alliance will bolster the project.

As a part of the association, the Goa education department will launch academic, administrative, and registry management chatbots on the SwiftChat conversational Artificial Intelligence (AI) platform by ConveGenius. The chatbots will use Natural Language Processing (NLP) technology to understand what users want and assist them in following evidence-based teaching, learning, and governance practices at scale.

Aimed at enhancing student learning outcomes through data-driven reforms in every school as proposed by the Prime Minister, the Goa government is planning to set up Vidhya Samiksha Kendra at SCERT, Goa. The recent partnership with ConveGenius, under the leadership of Pramod Sawant, chief minister, Goa is a step forward in employing conversational AI chatbots to collect meaningful data points from government schools to monitor, assess, and enhance learning.

“India is undergoing a massive educational transformation thanks to the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and data-driven model like Vidhya Samiksha Kendra. It is a lighthouse guiding the transformation. But time is of the essence. SwiftChat has been built to enable states to set up their monitoring systems within days and not years without investing in heavy infrastructure,” Shashank Pandey, co-founder and director, ConveGenius said.

The education department of Goa will deploy SwiftChat’s omnichannel chatbots to record attendance, NEP-aligned assessment progress, NIPUN Bharat KPIs, and facilitate digital home learning. The chatbot data pipelines will be leveraged to build actionable impact dashboards at Vidhya Samiksha Kendra and thus fill the void of quick, legitimate, trustworthy, and interoperable data for better decision-making and resource allocation at all hierarchical levels.

Additionally, the chatbots will maintain two-way communication with key stakeholders from teachers to administrative staff without having to log on to any complex online system or needing a computer.

