Goa GBSHSE SSC 10th result 2020: Goa Board Class 10 result out; check gbshse.gov.in

Goa GBSHSE SSC 10th result 2020: The wait of the students of Class 10 who appeared in exams conducted by the Goa state board got over today as the result was announced by the Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE). The results were announced by the education board in the evening at around 4:30 PM today. Out of the 18,939 students who had appeared in the examinations, 17,554 students cleared the exam with flying colours. The total pass percentage in the exams touched a handsome 92.69 per cent. The result of the students was released on the official website of the state education board- gbshse.gov.in.

The state board exams were scheduled to be conducted in the month of March but got delayed on account of the spread of Coronavirus in the country and the subsequent imposition of the lockdown by the central government across the country. The remaining exams were conducted between May 21 and June 6 when the lockdown restrictions had been lifted. The exams were conducted under proper health and safety guidelines and all the students had been asked to wear masks during the process along with maintaining social distancing norms during the exercise. The state education board previously announced the result of Class XII students on June 26.

How to Check the result?

Students will need to log on to gbshse.gov.in –

the state education board website to check their results. Before logging on to the website, students must also have their roll number and other vital details handy with them. After reaching the result section on the official website, students will need to fill in their roll number along with other details. Students will then be redirected to their result pdf. Students are also advised to take a print out of their mark sheet or save their mark sheet pdf on their system or mobile phone as the internet mark sheet will work as a provisional mark sheet till the final mark sheet is provided by the board.