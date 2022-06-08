Goa CM calls for focused efforts to improve mathematics learning

Pramod Sawant, chief Mininster, Goa has called for focused efforts to improve the learning outcomes of maths, after National Achievement Survey (NAS) findings which showed Goa below the national average in certain areas of education.

“Chaired a meeting with the Department of Education. We are concerned over the data of the National Achievement Survey Report as Goa falls below the national average in certain areas. Focussed efforts will be made to improve the learning outcomes in Mathematics of students in Goa,” Sawant tweeted.

“In mathematics, we are below the national average. The national average is 32% and we are 30% for 10 grade. In eight grade, the national average is 36% and we are at 32%. In grade five, the national average is 44% and we are 39%. For grade three, the national average is 57% and we are 55%, ” the chief minister said.

The NAS is a representative large-scale survey of students’ learning undertaken by the Union Ministry of Education. It gives a system-level reflection on the effectiveness of school education. Its findings help compare the performance across the spectrum and across the population to find the desired direction for improvements.

Talking to reporters after the meeting, Sawant explained the government-run schools should not be only blamed for the poor performance as they cater to only 20% of the student population in the state. He mentioned that the state government was considering the implementation of CCS rules for employees at aided schools. He further added 80% of students study in aided schools in Goa and the government provides them grant-in-aid for support.

Sawant also stated that teachers should be in teaching ‘full time’ without having any side business that causes distraction.

The chief minister, who also holds the education portfolio noted the number of schools run by the state government has come down considerably due to the increase in the number of government-aided schools.

With inputs from PTI.

Read also: PurpleTutor’s net revenue to grow 284% to Rs 40 crore in FY23, while net loss to widen 75% to Rs 7 crore