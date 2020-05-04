  • MORE MARKET STATS

Goa Class X-XII exam dates to be announced after May 17: CM Pramod Sawant

Published: May 4, 2020 9:12:06 PM

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday said dates for Class X and XII exams conducted by Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education will be announced after May 17.

He said the state government had “worked out a formula” to hold board examination while adhering to social distancing norms.

“But as per Ministry of Home Affairs guidelines, we cannot hold examinations,” he added.

