Goa Class X-XII exam dates to be announced after May 17: CM Pramod Sawant

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday said dates for Class X and XII exams conducted by Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education will be announced after May 17.
He said the state government had “worked out a formula” to hold board examination while adhering to social distancing norms.
“But as per Ministry of Home Affairs guidelines, we cannot hold examinations,” he added.
