Goa can become global hub of education, says CM Sawant 

Goa can become “a hub of education where students from across the world can pursue their studies, Pramod Sawant, chief minister of the state, said, according to an official statement. “My wish is to nurture world-class educational institutions in Goa. The state can become a hub of education with students coming from across the world. Goa has already passed the private universities bill a couple of years ago,” the minister said.



According to Sawant, PM Modi has focused on transforming the educational sector. “The PM said that we should make our education system such that it creates human resources to take the country forward,” he said.

Additionally, Sawant said that the Goan diaspora spread across the globe should support the mission of creating a ‘vibrant and highly-intellectual’ Goa.



“With the opening of education space, India could be positioned as an education hub in Asia, and Goa could be ready to position itself as an important educational destination,” he further said.

According to the statement, the Goa government considers education as the foundation for human development and a source of cultivation of traits and responsible citizenship.

“The education system in Goa is in line with the National Education Policy. The Goa government is committed to delivering all that is possible for the sustainable quality of education by way of carrying out training, research, innovation, development of curriculum and teaching and learning material,” Sawant said.

The vision is also to develop a scientific temper and patriotism among the student community and society in general, he added.