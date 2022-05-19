Goa Board to declare grade 12 examination results on May 21, 2022

According to a senior functionary, the results of 12 standard exams conducted by the Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHE) will be declared on May 21, 2022.

The board’s Higher Secondary School Certificate (12th standard) examinations were held in April.

Board Chairman Bhagirath Shetye mentioned that the results of HSSC examinations will be declared on Saturday (May 21) at 5 pm and uploaded on the website gbshe.info.

Shetye added the examination were conducted at 18 centres and 72 sub-centres across the state.

With inputs from PTI.

Read also: SpeEdLabs expands over 300 cities, onboards more than 5000 teachers in K12 and test-prep space