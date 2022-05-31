scorecardresearch

Goa Board SSC results to be announced on June 1

Written by FE Education
The results of the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examinations conducted by the Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) are scheduled to be announced on June 1, an official said. The announcement was made on Monday, May 30, 2022.

According to the Board Secretary Geraldina Mendes, the results of Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examinations of class 10 will be declared at 5.30 pm at a media conference to be addressed by GBSHSE Chairman Bhagirath Shetye at Porvorim near Panaji.

Mendes said the Board had conducted SSC examinations in two terminal systems – one in December 2021 and the other in April 2022.

A total of 20,572 students had appeared for the examinations, she said. 

With inputs from PTI.

