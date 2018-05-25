Goa board SSC result 2018 LIVE: GBSHSE 10th result out today at gbshse.gov.in

Goa board SSC result 2018 LIVE: Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) is going to declare GBSHSE SSC or GBSHSE 10th result 2018 on Friday, May 25 on its official website – gbshse.gov.in.

Goa board SSC result 2018 LIVE: Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) is going to declare GBSHSE SSC or GBSHSE 10th result 2018 on Friday, May 25 on its official website – gbshse.gov.in. The students who had appeared for Goa Board SSC examinations will be able to check their results once they are released on the official website. Besides the Goa Board website, the students will also be able to get their scores through private websites – examresults.net, indiaresults.com.Students who had appeared for the exams and were eagerly waiting for their results are advised to keep their seat number handy in order to check their result when it is declared on the website. The board has also activated a countdown on the official website.

Here are Goa Board SSC 10th results LIVE:

Goa Board SSC 10th result 2018: Steps to check

Step 1: Log on to the official website – gbshse.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link for result

Step 3: Enter roll number and other required details in the provided fields

Step 4: Click on submit

Step 5: The result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

Goa Board SSC result last year statistics:

The Goa Board class 10th exams were conducted from April 2 to April 21, while the Class 12 exams were held from March 5 to March 24. The exam for vocational stream students and for children with special needs was conducted on March 6. Last year too, in 2017 the results for Goa Board class 10th were out announced on May 25.

About the Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education or GBSHSE

The Goa Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education is the main state board of education in the Indian state of Goa. It was established on May 17, 1975 under ‘The Goa, Daman and Diu Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board Act, 1975’. The responsibilities of the Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) include advising the government on education policies, implementation of education policies in the affiliated schools and conducting evaluation through yearly examinations at secondary and higher secondary levels.