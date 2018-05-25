Goa Board SSC result 2018 out today: GBSHSE students alert! Check gbshse.gov.in

Goa Board SSC result 2018 will be declared on May 25. (Source: official website)

Goa Board SSC result 2018: The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education or GBSHSE is set to declare GBSHSE 10th result today at its official website – gbshse.gov.in. The students will also be able to check Goa Board SSC result 2018 on indiaresults.com and examresults.net. Even though there has been no official confirmation on the timing of the declaration of the result, Goa Board is expected to announce them on May 25. The class 10 examination was conducted from April 2 to April 21, while the Class 12 exams were conducted from March 5 to March 24. The exam for vocational stream students and for children with special needs began on March 6.

Earlier on April 28, the Goa Board had announced GBSHSE 12th result in which 85.53 per cent students managed to pass the examinations. Last year, in GBSHSE 10th result, 91.57 per cent students cleared the examinations, with girls scoring cumulative percentage of 91.94 per cent and boys scored 91.18 per cent. This year, more than 19,000 students had appeared for Goa Board SSC result 2018. The students are advised to keep their admit cards ready so that they can check the result without any trouble.

Here is how to check Goa Board SSC result 2018:

1. Go to the official website of Goa Board – gbshse.gov.in.

2. Look for the link that says Goa Board SSC result 2018 and click on it.

3. Enter details like name and enrolment number.

4. Download the result and take the print out for future reference.

About Goa Board

The Goa Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education is the main state board of education in the Indian state of Goa. It was established on May 17, 1975 under ‘The Goa, Daman and Diu Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board Act, 1975’.

The responsibilities of the Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) include advising the government on education policies, implementation of education policies in the affiliated schools and conducting evaluation through yearly examinations at secondary and higher secondary levels.