Goa board results: Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education to announce Class 12 result on Monday

July 18, 2021 8:15 PM

Goa Board Class 12 result: The board had cancelled the Class 12 exams this year due to the coronavirus situation and the students would be allotted marks on the basis of their internal assessment.

Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education to announce Class 12 result (Representational image)

The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education will announce the results of higher secondary school certificate (Class 12) on July 19, its official said on Sunday.

Board chairman Bhagirath Shetye said that the board will formally declare the HSSC results at 5 pm on Monday.

The results would be announced at the Directorate of Education at Porvorim, Shetye said, adding that he would make a presentation on the analysis and other feature of the results.

A total of 18,195 students studied in Class 12 of the Goa board this year.

