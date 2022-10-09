Goa board releases datesheet for Class 10 and 12 Term 1 exams – check details at gbshse.in

In much relief for a large number of students, Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) has released the term 1 datasheet for class 10, and 12 board exams. Students can check the date sheet at the official website gbshse.in. The exam will begin on November 10, 2022.

While the SSC exams will continue till November 29, 2022, the HSSC exams will start from November 10, 20022, and continue till November 23, 2022. The exam will be held in 31 centres across the state. The board has also selected four centres for students who will appear in Urdu medium.

Also read: AP ICET Counselling 2022: Registration process begins today – details here

Earlier, the board had announced that it will follow the same pattern as last year and exams will be conducted in two terms. The term two exams will start on April 1, 2023 and the practical exam will start on March 1, 2023. It will also conduct the HSSC term 2 exams from March 1, 2023. While the practical exam will begin on February 1, 2023 NSQF Practical exams will start on February 7, 2023.

Here’s how candidates may download the term 1 datasheet

* Candidates may first visit the official website gbshse.in

* After logging on to the website they may click on the link that reads ‘Final Date Sheet for SSC and HSSC’

* Now, a datasheet will appear.

* Candidates may now download the datesheet.

* They may keep the datesheet safely with themselves for future use.

Also read: Kerala govt mulls to give research students access to labs in foreign countries

The board recorded an overall pass percentage of 92.75 percent in 2021 with nearly 18,869 students qualifying for the exam in class 10th . Similarly, the board recorded 92.66 percentage in Class 12th. A total of 18,112 students appeared in the exam out of which 16,783 cleared. While 9251 girls (94.58 percent) passed the exam, a total of 8861 boys (90.66 percent) passed.

For more details, students are advised to keep a track on the official website GBSHSE. They may also contact concerned authorities for details.