Goa Board HSSC result 2018 DECLARED! GBSHSE students alert; check gbshse.gov.in

Goa Board HSSC result 2018: Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) has declared the results for the Class 12 on the official website gbshse.gov.in today. The results of HSSC board exam which are out now, are available on the official web portal. The scores are also available on external websites as well. The exams were conducted from March 5 that continued till March 26 this year. Nearly 18,502 students appeared for the GBSHSE exams in March. In order to check the GBSHSE results which will be out anytime now, the candidates are advised to keep a tab on the website and not miss any important update. All important details are as follows:

Name of the board: Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE)

Name of the exam: Class 12 (HSSC Board Exam)

Official website: gbshse.gov.in

Goa Board HSSC result 2018: How to check class 12 result

Step 1) Visit the official website gbshse.gov.in.

Step 2) Click on link ‘GBSHSE Goa Board Class 12th Results 2018’

Step 3) Enter all the required details to get Goa Board Class 12th Results 2018

Step 4) Enter Roll Number

Step 5) Click submit

Step 6) Download your result and take a print out for further reference

Results can also be received through SMS. The students can follow the steps mentioned below to get the results via SMS:

GOA12SEAT NUMBER – Send it to 56263

GOA12SEAT NUMBER – Send it to 58888

GOA12SEAT NUMBER – Send it to 5676750

GB12SEAT NUMBER – Send it to 54242

Goa Board HSSC result 2018: Other websites to check scores

Students can check their scores at various websites. Some of them are mentioned below:

• examresults.net/goa

• schools9.com

• results.amarujala.com

• KnowYourResult.com

• Goa12.KnowYourResult.com

• indiaresults.com

• results.nic.in

• examresults.net

About GBSHSE examinations

Goa Board conducts the examination for the SSC and the HSSC students every year in the month of March and April. The results for the same are announced in April and May of the same year. This year the Class 12 exam began on March 5 and ended on March 26. The exams for vocational stream students were conducted from March 6 to March 17, 2018.