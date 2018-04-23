Goa board HSSC result 2018: GBHSE expected to declare Class 12th result by April end; here is how to check and download

Goa board HSSC result 2018 to be announced soon.

Goa board HSSC result 2018: The results for Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Education (GBHSE) is expected to announce the Class 12 (HSSC Board Exam) results in the last week of April. Also, the Class 10 results are likely to be released in the last week of May. In order to check the GBSHSE results, candidates can visit the official website gbshse.gov.in.

It means that the Class 12 students will soon see the result of their hard work soon, while Class 10 students will have to wait a little longer before they can come face-to-face with their results.

The GBHSE conducts the board examination for the SSC and the HSSC students every year in the month of March and April. The results for the same are announced in April and May of the same year. This year the Class 12 exam began on March 5 and ended on March 26. The exams for vocational stream students were conducted from March 6 to March 17, 2018.

Here are the steps to check GBSHSE Goa Board Class 12th Results 2018:

Step 1: Visit the official website gbshse.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on link ‘GBSHSE Goa Board Class 12th Results 2018’

Step 3: Fill up all the required details to get your Goa Board Class 12th Results 2018.

Step 4: Enter Roll Number and click submit

Step 5: Download your result and take a print out for further reference.

Last year in 2017, the Goa HSSC Exam Results were announced in April. Previously, around 40 thousand students sat for the HSSC and SSC exams held by the GBSHSE Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education in 2017.