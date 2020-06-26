Students who had appeared in GBSHSE Class 12 board can check their results on the official website - gbshse.gov.in
Goa Board Class 12th Results: The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) has declared the class 12 results. Students who had appeared in GBSHSE Class 12 board can check their results on the official website – gbshse.gov.in. This year as many as 18,150 students had appeared for Class 12 board exams.
How to check GBSHSE Class 12 board results:
1. Log on to the official website of Goa board – gbshse.gov.in
2. Click on the link for ‘Goa HSSC results 2020’.
3. Now, enter you roll number and other details as required and click submit.
4. Subject wise marks will be displayed.
5. Candidates are advised to download and the result and take a print out of the same for future use.
As per reports, students of Class 10 will have to wait for their SSC result for at least a month more as the evaluation process in still underway. This year, 19,680 students had appeared in Goa Board Class 10 exams.
