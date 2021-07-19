Goa Board 12th Result 2021 Latest Update: GBSHSE to declare results shortly, here’s how to check

In 2020, a total of 17,183 students had enrolled for the exam and the pass percentage was 89.27 per cent.

Goa Board HSSC Class 12th Result 2021 Latest News: The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) is all set to announce the results of class 12 today at around 5 pm. Once declared, students can check their results on the official website of the board i.e. gbshse.gov.in. Students can also check their results via SMS.

Earlier, board chairman Bhagirath Shetye said that along with the results, the overall pass percentage will also be announced. The announcement will be made during a press conference at the Directorate of Education at Porvorim. Shetye also said that GBSHSE will also give a detailed analysis of the results. According to the board, a total of 18,195 candidates registered for HSSC examinations this year. In 2020, a total of 17,183 students had enrolled for the exam and the pass percentage was 89.27 per cent.

Candidates can follow below mentioned easy steps to access their Goa Board Class 12 result:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the board i.e. gbshse.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link ‘Goa Board Exam Results’ available on the homepage of the website

Step 3: Enter your details like seat number, school code, date of birth in the format DD/MM/YYYY and first name along with a captcha

Step 4: After submitting all the required details, the result will appear on the screen

Step 5: You can save a copy and take a printout of the scorecard for further use

Students can also check their results via SMS. For this, they need to type GOA12SEAT NUMBER and then send it to the 56263/ 58888/ 5676750. Alternatively, they can type GB12SEAT NUMBER and send it to 54242.

It must be mentioned that the board exams were not conducted by the GBSHSE this year in view of the coronavirus pandemic. The Class 12 exams were initially scheduled for April 24. The state decided to cancel the examination a day after the Centre announced the cancellation of the CBSE Class 12 exams.

Therefore the BGSHSE has opted for an alternative means of assessment in order to prepare the results.