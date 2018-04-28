Goa Board 12th result 2018 LIVE Updates: GBSHSE to declare Class 12 result today at gbshse.gov.in

Goa Board 12th result 2018 LIVE Updates: The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education will declare GBSHSE Class 12 results 2018 today on its official website – gbshse.gov.in.

Goa Board 12th result 2018 LIVE Updates: The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education will declare GBSHSE Class 12 results 2018 today on its official website – gbshse.gov.in. The students will be able to check Goa Board 12th result 2018 once it is available on the above-mentioned website. This year, GBSHSE had conducted Class 12 exams from March 5 to March 26 and nearly 18,502 students had appeared for them. For vocational stream students, the exams were conducted from March 6 to March 17, 2018. In 2017, the results for class 12 exams were released by the board on April 27. All the Class 12 exams were conducted at 10 AM by GBSHSE across 16 centres. The Goa Board had also taken strict measures and did not allow candidates to enter the exam hall who arrive more than half-an-hour late after the exam started. The Board had also asked the examiners to not allow any student to leave the examination hall before 11 am. Goa Board warned teachers who are in-service during the board exams to avoid any kind of mistakes or they will be fined Rs 25 as a penalty.

Here are Goa Board (GBSHSE) 12th result 2018 LIVE Updates:

7:40 AM: The GBSHSE Goa Board Class 12th Results 2018 will also be available on results.nic.in, indiaresults.com and examresults.net.

7:20 AM: Nearly 18,502 students had appeared for Goa Board Class 12 exam.

7:10 AM: The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) will announce the Goa Board Class 12 results 2018 on its official website gbshse.gov.in.

6:48 AM: Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) will declare the results of Class 12 Higher Secondary School Certificate Examination (HSSC) on April 28 at 10 am.

How to check GBSHSE Class 12 results 2018:

1. Go to the official website of the board – gbshse.gov.in

2. Click on the link for the result.

3. Enter your roll number and other details.

4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed on the screen.

5. Download the same and take a printout for future reference

Goa Board (GBSHSE) 12th result 2018 websites:

Apart from the official website, the result will also be available on – examresults.net/goa, schools9.com, results.amarujala.com, KnowYourResult.com, Goa12.KnowYourResult.com, indiaresults.com.

About GBSHSE

The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education or GBSHSE is responsible for conducting board examinations for the SSC and the HSSC students every year in the month of March and April followed by the announcement of Goa Board Result 2018 in the month of April and May.