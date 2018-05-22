Goa 10th result 2018: GBSHSE SSC result to be declared on May 25 at gbshse.gov.in; how to check via SMS

Goa 10th result 2018: The Goa SSC exams were conducted between April 2 and April 21 across various centres in the state.

Goa 10th result 2018: The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education is all set to declare the class 10th board examination results on May 25 at- gbshse.gov.in. Candidates who had appeared for the exam can visit the official website of the board as soon as the result has been declared. The Goa SSC exams were conducted between April 2 and April 21 across various centres in the state. The class 12th board examinations were conducted starting from March 5 to March 26 and the results for the same were declared on April 28, 2018.

Candidates need to note that they can check their board exams results on other websites also apart from the official website at gbshse.gov.in. Other websites include- indiaresults.com, examresults.net. in case the website does not work properly at the time when the results have been declared, students are requested to opt for other ways in order to check their results. They can even check their results at the click of their mobile phones, all they need to do is send an SMS to receive their scores.

Goa 10th result 2018: Steps to check results on official website-

Step 1: Visit the official website of Goa Board at gbshse.gov.in

Step 2: Now click on the tab that says ‘SSC result’

Step 3: Enter the required details

Step 4: Press submit

Ste 5: Check your result and save the same for future

Goa 10th result 2018: How to check result via SMS-

SMS – RESULTGOA10ROLLNO – Send it to 56263

More about Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education-

The Goa Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education (abbreviated GBSHSE) is the main state board of education in the Indian state of Goa, responsible for secondary and higher secondary education management in its affiliated schools. The board is an education board native to the state of Goa. The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education was established on 27 May 1975 under “The Goa, Daman and Diu Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board Act, 1975”. It conducts Std X exams in months of March and October, and Std XII in the months of March, June and October.