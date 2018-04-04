GMAT 2018: Now apply for the shorter version of Graduate Management Admission Test from April 16

GMAT 2018: The time period of the exam will be cut down by half an hour bringing the total time period from 4 hours to 3.5 hours.

GMAT 2018: The Graduate Management Admission Council (GMAC) is all set to launch the shorter version of the Graduate Management Admission Test (GMAT) on April 16. The time period of the exam will be cut down by half an hour bringing the total time period from 4 hours to 3.5 hours. This move is being undertaken by GMAC as part of its ongoing focus on creating the best possible testing experience and offering user-friendly features.

The time of exam will be reduced by streamlining the two longer sections of the exam, the Quantitative and Verbal Reasoning sections. This way the number of unscored, research questions in these sections will be reduced. The exam authorities have also simplified several tutorial and instruction screens that test-takers see at the examination centres. While changes have been made in the Quantitative and Verbal Reasoning sections, no changes have been made to the exam’s Analytical Writing or Integrated Reasoning sections. Exam authorities have said that the “the way the GMAT exam is scored, the content of the exam, the question types and the average time per question are not changing.”

In terms of reliability, validity, security and integrity, the exam remains unchanged. Except for the time period, all other things will remain the same.

Senior director of product management for GMAC, Vineet Chhabra, while talking about this move said, “We are always looking for ways to help build candidate confidence and streamline the test experience, all with one goal in mind—to help GMAT test-takers do their very best on exam day.” He added, “We believe candidates will have less anxiety and feel better prepared, which can contribute to a better reflection of their true performance on the exam.”

He further said that this change will not affect GMAT exam scoring as the number of scored questions will not change. The scoring algorithm will be the same; the Total Score and individual Quant and Verbal section scores will be comparable to the exams taken prior to this change. There is no action or change required on the part of business schools and universities. We are providing candidates with a better testing experience while providing business schools with the same high quality, fair and reliable scores.