Globus Infocom, an ed-tech brand to provide its digital learning solutions at IIM Shillong.

Globus Infocom, an EdTech brand has implemented its digital learning solutions in IIM Shillong. Globus Infocom aims to provide easy and effective integration of digital learning solutions at IIM Shillong. These include interactive displays, LED display walls, professional displays, recording and streaming devices among others, according to an official release.

With the assistance of IIM Shillong, Globus Infocom has taken a significant stride forward in its efforts and aims to make a greater impact on the field of education. Through successful implementation, the company has introduced hybrid and smart classrooms intended to enhance access to education, provided devices to transform auditorium halls, and streamlined the meeting process, the release stated.

“Globus digital learning solutions are comprehensive and user-friendly and aim at making technology an integral part to ensure effective learning outcomes. We focus a lot on effective training to users for proper usage of these solutions in order to make a difference in the pedagogical methods,” Kirandeep Dham, CEO, Globus Infocom said.