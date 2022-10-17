Globus Infocom aims to cloak net revenue of Rs 600 crore in FY 23, plans to expand to Maharashtra besides Southern India

Education technology solutions provider, Globus Infocom aims to clock a net revenue of Rs 600 crore in FY23 on the back of net profit of Rs 88 crore, Kiran Dham, CEO, Globus Infocom, told FE Education Online. The company plans to expand its business to Maharashtra besides Southern parts of India. Further, the company plans to set up a one lakh square feet manufacturing unit in Noida, Uttar Pradesh. “We also plan to revamp our education content in line with the recommendation by the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and provide content in more languages,” Dham added.

According to regulatory files accessed by business intelligence platform Tofler, the company’s total revenue from operations increased 51% to Rs 417.56 crore in FY22 from Rs 201.15 crore in FY21. The company’s profit also increased by 53% to Rs 43.15 crore in FY22 from Rs 20.27 crore in FY21. “We have been a profitable entity and will continue the trend in the future,” Dham said.

The company claims to monitise through provision of education technology solutions to schools, colleges, and government organisations. According to Dham, the solution price for the collaboration varies as per the requirement of the client. On an average it costs around Rs 20 lakh for a digital language lab solution while around Rs 4 lakh for a smart classroom solution. “The price range for government and private orgainsations are slightly different,” Dham added.

Furthermore, the company claims to have provided its technology solution to various higher education institutes such as Kashi Vidhyapeth and Banaras Hindu University, among others. It has further collaborated with several state government bodies to digitally upgrade their education setups including Delhi, Gujarat, and Haryana. “We also run corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives to help schools in rural areas provide quality education to children,” she claimed.

Additionally, Globus Infocom has a security business segment which provides surveillance solutions to its partner clients. As per Dham, the Uttar Pradesh Police, Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and several universities use Globus Infocom’s hardware and software solutions.

