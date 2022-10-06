GlobalLogic inaugurates two engineering, sales centers in Mexico

Hitachi Group owned GlobalLogic Inc has announced plans to open two engineering and sales centers in Mexico, as per an official statement. According to the statement, the centers will be located at Guadalajara and Mexico City.

The expansion aims to help GlobalLogic meet the demand for digital solutions, as companies across industries and around the globe continue to transform their products and digital experiences to better engage their customers, access new revenue streams, and make their offerings more sustainable.

“We have executed on a steady expansion campaign for years, identifying gaps in the market and pairing those with emerging customer hubs,” Vishal Anand, group vice president, head of Americas, GlobalLogic said. He further added that the LatAm region is a critical component of that growth strategy.



GlobalLogic claims to specialise in digital engineering, combining experience design, software engineering, and data/content engineering to address global clients needs. The new geography provides access to technical talent in Mexico and gives GlobalLogic clients an opportunity to work with an expanded and diversified skill set.

“We are experiencing a new phase of business evolution as digitalisation through artificial intelligence, machine learning, and cloud technologies dramatically change what’s possible,” Juan Bello, vice president, head of LatAm, GlobalLogic, said.

