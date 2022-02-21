Global VCs invest $5 million in Invact Metaversity

The metaverse-based ed-tech platform brings the advantages of metaverse to the world of education, seeding it at a valuation of $33 million.

Invact Metraversity receives seed round investment of $5 million from global VCs which includes Arkam Ventures and Antler from India, Picus Capital from Germany, M Venture Partners from Singapore, BECO Capital from Dubai and 2am VC from the US among others,spanning across three continents. This metaverse-based ed-tech platform brings the advantages of metaverse to the world of education, seeding it at a valuation of $33 million.

Invact Metaversity already has more than 70 entrepreneurs worldwide backing it through investments over the past month, including which include Balaji Srinivasan, former CTO of Coinbase and GP at Andreessen Horowitz, Caesar Sengupta, former Vice President and General Manager of Payments & the Next Billion Users initiative at Google, Benjamin Ampen, Managing Director of Twitter for Middle East and Africa region, Singapore-based billionaire Kishin RK of RB Capital and influencer Gregory Orosz, Author of ‘The Pragmatic Engineer’, Punit Soni, former CPO of Flipkart and Founder of Suki, Akshay Kothari of Notion, Nithin Kamath of Zerodha, Kunal Bahl of Snapdeal and Ankiti Bose of Zilingo.

“Metaverse is a concept that stands at a cusp where it will be the lead factor in transforming the educational landscape. We will use this investment to bolster the product and technology team for the Metaversity platform, build a virtual-first curriculum and expand into Europe and the US,” said Manish Maheshwari, founder and CEO, Invact Metaversity

Invact Metaversity is a 3D immersive virtual learning platform. It allows students to communicate with one another and their teachers via animated avatars regardless of their physical location. By enabling students to hang out together in virtual spaces it facilitates peer-to-peer learning and adds a community layer which had been missing in online learning.

