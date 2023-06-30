Global University Systems launches ‘WILL’ – an executive education initiative

Global University Systems (GUS), an international network of higher-education institutions has announced the launch of its executive education initiative ‘WILL’ -Work Integrated Learning for Leadership. WILL aims to offer executive programmes through its academic partners like UPES, Edology, Edvancer, EDGE Metaversity and Jolt, which have been co-created by them with leading organisations such as KPMG, IBM and IIT-Kanpur’s E&ICT Academy, an official release said.

“WILL is meant for executives who are ambitious about accelerating their professional growth in the VUCA world. Research from the World Economic Forum estimates that by 2025, half of the world’s population will need upskilling to stay up to date with the technological developments. Therefore, through WILL our idea is to help the industry bridge the skill gap and build a pipeline of future ready workforce. With well-curated courses, industry-first programmes, and strategic collaborations with market leaders, our aim is to make WILL India’s most preferred Executive Education partner,” Sharad Mehra, CEO, Global University Systems-APAC, said.

WILL further aims to offer bespoke upskilling solutions for every stage of the employee cycle which not only help them stay engaged and motivated in their roles but also give them the chance to broaden and deepen their skills and knowledge throughout their career, the release said.

Through WILL professionals can upskill across domains and career streams such as management, marketing, finance, analytics and human resources. These MBA, PGP and certification courses in Data Sciences, Renewable Energy, Industrial Safety, Metaverse Game Design, Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning and more are designed with a comprehensive approach based on the learning and development needs of organisations and individuals. WILL also aims to bring NAMBA (Nurturing and Advancing Managerial Business Abilities)- programme to India, in partnership with Jolt, an Israel based global learning solutions provider.

Additionally, WILL aims to offer exclusive, customised leadership programmes like ‘Shakti’- women leadership programme, ‘Pragati- senior leadership programme and LEAP- for young potential leaders.