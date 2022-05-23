Global Shiksha launches educational kits to make learning fun

Ed-tech company, Global Shiksha has launched two new products – Preschool Magnetic educational kit and the Kid’s Building Blocks, making learning fun among preschool children. The company claims to conduct an in-depth research led to the designing and development of these tools to enhance communication and problem-solving skills among young learners.

The Pre-School Magnetic educational kit comprises more than 72 magnetic letters and numbers and Kid’s Building Blocks includes blocks of different sizes and colours, helping kids to learn while playing.

The educational kits are conceptualised and designed by Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) graduates and help to improve hand-eye coordination, develop motor skills, enhance retention, sharpen memory, and build confidence. Moreover, they are lightweight, and easy to carry to school, play dates, and picnics.

“Our products supplement the learning process by making it experiential. Behind every innovative product and service are hours of brainstorming sessions and teamwork, and that is how we bring about a difference in the lives of children and their parents,” Chander Prakash Garg, CEO and founder, Global Shiksha, said.

These educational kits would allow children to enjoy and develop their sensory and motor skills without remaining hooked to the screens. The colours, shapes and sizes of different elements of these educational tools stimulate interest and enable children to develop fine motor skills essential for learning. Further the company claims its products to be safe and eco-friendly.

